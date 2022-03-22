Sushant Singh Rajput passed away allegedly due to suicide on June 14, 2020. There was an entire witch hunt against Rhea Chakraborty but more than that, all the eyes were on Ankita Lokhande. Her then-boyfriend Vicky Jain was unnecessarily targeted by the trolls and was massively backlashed. The couple who is currently a part of Smart Jodi are now opening about how they got through that tough time.

As most know, Ankita is really close with SSR’s sisters. Even after their breakup, the actress always remained it touch with Shweta Singh Kriti, Priyanka Singh and the family. There were a lot of claims made on Sushant by then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty about being scared of flights and feeling claustrophobic. It was Lokhande who then shared proofs to rubbish all those claims.

Vicky Jain is now opening up about the tough time he and Ankita Lokhande faced. Without mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput in particular, the husband told TOI, “Ever since our relationship began, I had been a constant element of comparison. I had always been compared but what could I really do about it? I was anyway not too much a part of social media and I had stepped away from all of it when this happened. So none of it would reach to me and affect me.”

Vicky Jain continued, “A lot of people ask me ‘how did you support her, this and that. Bohot zyada Ankita sath dene se jyada, hum dono ne us parivaar ka sath dia jisko humari zyada jarurat thi. Hume samajh hi nai aaya ki hum ek dusre ke sath baithe aur roye ya bohot zyada complaint kare.”

Ankita Lokhande’s husband added that she was an important part of the entire situation and it was really important for the actress to clarify certain things being told in public.

Well, Ankita and Vicky are true couple goals and we cannot even imagine what they went through. More power to them!

