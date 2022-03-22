Bigg Boss 15 witnessed some adorable chemistry in the form of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty. But another pair that was evidently in love but tried their best to hide was Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai. The duo has now graced the ‘couple special episode’ of The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show. Scroll below for some exciting details!

Not just UmRash, the special episode even witnessed Prince Narula with his actress wife Yuvika Chaudhary. While the latter duo is already married, the pandit predicted that their horoscopes match way lesser and that the actor is Manglik. Owing to the same, they even received a punishment.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa could be heard saying, “Bataiye pandit ji, Umar aur Rashami ke kitne gun milte hai?” To this, Umar Riaz was even seen waiting in anticipation as he says, “fingers crossed.” The astrologer reveals, “Inke gun…. 24.5, 25 mil rahe hai.” The duo seem amused and surprised at the same time.

Looking at Rashami Desai, Prince Narual goes, “Rashmi keh rahi hai, ‘Mere me toh koi gun hai hi nai. Aapne 25 kaise nikal diye Pandit ji?’” This leaves everyone in splits.

Later, when asked which couple has more probability of fighting, the astrologer again said that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary face a lot of obstacles. Reacting to the same, the ex-Roadies mentor goes, “Shaadi tute na tute, tu tudwa dega.”

Check out the hilarious video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As expected, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai fans go gaga in the comment section and showered love in tons.

A user wrote, “#UmRash stay together forever stay blessed 🧿❤️🧿 this time no looking back it’s your destiny which brought you together very happy for both”

“Hume toh hamesha se pata tha,” wrote another.

A user commented, “Pandit jee: Umar or Rashami ke 25 mein se 25 gun mil rahe hain. UmRash wale: Pata hai. Chal baap ko mat sikha.”

