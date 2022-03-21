Married for less than six months, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have emerged as one of the most-loved and fan favourite couples in the telly world. For those who don’t know, Ankita and Vicky tied the marital know in a grand ceremony on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. As the couple recently celebrated their first Holi, they also opened up life after marriage.

In conversation with a leading publication, the couple revealed still living at Ankita house, why they haven’t shifted location to the new flat they purchased before their wedding and more. Read on to know all they had to say.

During a recent chat with ETimes, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spoke about married life and also revealed why they haven’t yet movies into their new home. Talking about their new flat Vicky said, “We had bought a flat and the repairing work, renovation and everything couldn’t be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so we couldn’t shift to our new house. I am still staying as a ‘ghar jamai’ at Ankita’s place (laughs).”

Vicky Jain continued, “Whenever I visit Mumbai I’ve been staying at Ankita Lokhande’s house. So this question should be asked to Ankita about how she feels because she has been sharing her house, her cupboard with me for the last two years.”

To this, Ankita Lokhande added, “For me, I feel our real life together as a couple will start after we both start living together under one roof as husband and wife in our own house. When we start making our own house that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple. I know I am going to be a very good housewife and I will handle everything properly. I don’t have any problems sharing my life and everything else with Vicky.”

Earlier today, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made the headlines when a fan account shared an inside video from the couple’s Holi celebration. This video which is now going viral sees the actress seemingly looking angry at her husband while Vicky tries his level best to calm her down.

