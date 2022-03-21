TV industry’s heartthrob Kushal Tandon is quite renowned for three things, his acting skills, his stint in Colors’ famous reality show Bigg Boss season 7, and also for his utmost bold behaviour during media interactions.

Well, did you know that once during his such conversation with media personnel, while most of us would get quite uncomfortable if we were questioned about po*ngraphy and watching it, Tandon gave made shocking revelations when asked on it! Read on to know more.

So back in 2015, Kushal Tandon had appeared in a television show, Bad Company Chat Show, which aired on Zing TV and was hosted by Vikas Gupta. During one segment of the show (Never have I ever game), when the actor was asked if he had watched p*rnographic content with someone else, he was quite candid and casual about it. He revealed that he had watched p*rn with around 12-14 guys when he was in an all-boys boarding school.

Kushal Tandon confessing about watching p*rn said, “Of course I have, I was in boarding school. Hum log 12-12, 14 ladke baith kar dekhte the kyunki I was in a boarding school where all guys are so humare liye ladki hoti thi, haye ladki. Of course, yes, I have watched p*rn with a lot of boys”.

Well, this attitude of Kushal has bagged him the title of ‘Bad Boy’ of the TV industry.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kushal Tandon who is very well known for his roles in hit serials like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Beyhadh, the Bad Boy of TV industry was last seen in web series titled, Bebaakee as Sufiyaan Abdullah. The show also starred Karan Jotwani and Shiv Joyti Rajput. You can catch on with the web series on Zee5 and ALTBalaji.

