Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are one of the cutest Telly town couples we have seen in a long, long time. Married on June 21, 2018, the couple became known to millions across the world when they appeared alongside each other in Salman Khan Bigg Boss 14. While Rubina took home the trophy, Abhinav took home the hearts of the audience.

And he’s done it again. In a recent chat, the couple – who recently featured in MX Player’s Wanderlust, were asked about their professional life and the Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi actor said his wife was the bigger star of the two. Read on.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik got candid about their professional success and who is higher on the ladder than the other. The Shakti actress said, “Abhinav has made me feel and be so comfortable with the fact that it is absolutely normal for a woman to be more successful than a man. He has vocalised the thought that ‘Rubina, today, tomorrow or any given point of time, if you are at a higher ladder of success, fame-wise, money-wise or anything, I am there for you, for you to understand that it’s normal and we’ve to normalise it.”

Rubina Dilaik continued, “Why in the society is it okay that only a man has to be in the forefront in career-wise’. Why can’t a woman be more successful and yet it should not be a bone of contention between the two. So, he has always given that comfort. He has always said that it is normal.” To this, Abhinav Shukla added, “I feel we should be more practical about it. It is what it is.”

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant continued, “Somebody would be a fool who doesn’t admit she is more successful. She is doing more work than I am, that’s a fact. So if I try to say, ‘nahi yaar hum dono barabar hain (both of us are equally successful),’ that’s when she needs to compensate. But I know she is more successful than me, but that’s the profession, once she is at home, she is my wife…So, professionally, we are sorted. We are secure. And, I have no problem accepting the fact that she is more successful.”

We have to say, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik do give us some incredible couple goals and this is the latest one in how to support and be there for your partner.

