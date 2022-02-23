Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are one of the coolest and cutest couple in the small screen industry. The two have gone through a lot since their entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house but soon things got better. In an earlier interview, the duo had spoken about their first meeting and proposal, and now Shukla recalls the time when he lost his wedding ring one day after they got married.

Advertisement

In BB14 house, the couple claimed that they were supposed to get separated in 2020, but soon decided to give each other a chance by participating in the reality show. However, the show seems to have played a cupid for them as they decided to bury the past and continue living together.

Advertisement

In the latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are spilling some beans about their love story and their marriage. Recently, Shukla shared a hilarious anecdote when he lost the wedding ring on the same day they got hitched in 2018. The Diya Aur Baati Hum explained how he realised and how Rubina reacted.

Abhinav Shukla told, “Next day, We were going to Ludhiana for our second wedding reception. I am absolutely not a ring person, the only thing I can actually wear is a watch, not even a chain nothing. The moment the ring came on, I was fidgeting with it.”

He added, “The next morning, I stepped into the shower and it was slipping off. It shouldn’t be like it falls inside the drain, so kept it on the shelf. I showered, I came out, changed my clothes and we were on the way to Ludhiana and after one hour, Rubina said ‘where is the ring?’ and I was like ‘damn, it’s on the shelf.’ So, we went back and checked, but it wasn’t there, gone.”

Earlier, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla spoke about their first meeting at a common friend’s house. The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared, “I remember him coming to a house party at my own place through a common friend (Rubina’s colleague),” while Abhinav added, “We were planning that we’ll go out and she said ‘One of my friends has a party at her place, would you like to come?’ To which, I said ‘Let’s go, it’s always good to meet new people’ so that’s how I ended up at her place.”

Must Read: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Slammed By Fans Of Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar For Lazy Writing, “How Badly Effed Up Does A Show…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube