A lot of eyeballs have been raised upon Asim Riaz ever since he tweeted about some recent ‘dancing’ videos. He took a dig at people who get over their loved ones so soon and many felt it was hinted towards Shehnaaz Gill. After Karanvir Bohra, now Vikas Gupta has come in support of the Bigg Boss 13 actress and it mentions Sidharth Shukla. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Shehnaaz recently attended her manager’s party and was even seen dancing to Zingaat and some other songs. It was a relief to witness her smiling after such a long time. The actress witnessed a tough phase after the passing away of Sidharth Shukla and many were worried for her.

Advertisement

As soon as Asim Riaz allegedly took a dig at Shehnaaz Gill, fans began slamming the rapper for his remarks. Even Karanvir Bhora took to social media and slammed the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up. Now, Vikas Gupta has taken to Instagram and shared an emotional note on Sana’s condition post-Sidharth Shukla’s demise.

Vikas Gupta shared the viral video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing and began, “Everyone has their own way of dealing with grief and hurt. As we enter this world it’s not just one relationship that you enter into thats your mother but then father your siblings grandparents relatives post which it’s the family you choose Your friends Your mentors. Sometimes we are closer to our one than our others, friends than siblings love isn’t and shouldn’t be dependent on any basis. When you loose any loved ones do you stop celebrating love from others.”

He continued, “Loosing a family member doesn’t make you have bite of a cake from your best friends birthday party sometimes it’s cause it’s your fav choclate and you are hungry and sometimes it’s cause you don’t want your friend to feel bad. Life goes on and it should. #siddharthshukla isn’t here anymore life may not be perfect as it was when he was there for his loved ones and maybe it will take a long time. Pls remember Our lives are as important as the lives of our loved ones if not more.”

Just not that, Vikas Gupta even mentioned how Shehnaaz Gill was doing it all for her friends.

“ The ones who can see #shehnaazgill dancing and smiling don’t really know that this laugh and this coordinated dance isn’t really her. I called her #khushi for a reason. She is doing so that she can make her friend’s smile and can be part of their Happiness as they were there for her loss and difficult times. And @iamkenferns pls give her more colours for engagements and weddings,” he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

Chetna Pande, Zaid Darbar, and other celebs also took to the comment section to land support for Shehnaaz Gill!

Must Read: Hilarious! Kapil Sharma Enacts Pankaj Kapur’s Reaction To Shahid Kapoor’s Kissing Scenes: “…Kismat Teri Badi Kamaal Ki Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube