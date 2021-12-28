Shweta Tiwari is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in the television industry. She is the mother of two and doesn’t look a day beyond 25. The beauty is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing her glamorous pictures and videos on Instagram. Her recent upload on the photo-sharing site has amused the netizens in a red saree and they’re all going gaga over her beauty.

Shweta shared the picture with his son Reyansh on Instagram and clicked the picture at a wedding.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shweta Tiwari captioned it, “Wedding ka season Hai..!” The 41-year-old actress wore a designer saree by Govi Vaid and it was worth a whopping amount of Rs 38,500.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari’s picture here:

Isn’t she a beauty? Uff.

Shweta Tiwari’s fans were also quick to react to her picture and a fan commented, “Kese rah leti ho yr itni yung😍😍😍😍”. A second fan commented, “Oh my my….itni beauty hazam nai hoti❤️❤️❤️…. looking hot..🔥🔥🔥” A third user commented, “Absolutely Stunning ❤️.” A fourth fan commented, “Most beautiful lady 😍in Bollywood still don’t get movies 🍿and talent tooo.”

And not to forget, the comments section under her picture is full of fire and heart emojis.

Shweta is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 3 million followers on Instagram. A week ago she posted pictures of herself in a sheer yellow saree and broke the internet with her glamorous avatar.

We would love to know her diet plan if not anything else. Shweta Tiwari is an example that you can achieve your fitness goals with dedication and hard work.

What are your thoughts on her recent Instagram upload in a red saree? Tell us in the comments below.

