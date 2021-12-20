Shweta Tiwari is a popular television actor who has always been in the news for her upfront personality and bold fashion statements. Her rapport with daughter Palak Tiwari is a major hit on the internet, always leaving fans hungry for more. In her latest Instagram post, the actor can be seen slaying a desi look with a traditional sheer saree and befitting makeup.

Advertisement

Shweta was previously in the news when she was promoting a song starring her daughter Palak. The song, titled Bijlee Bijlee, has gained massive recognition not just in the country but also in different parts of the world. Shweta had shared a fun dance video on the song where she was seen pulling off the hook step with her daughter and fans could not believe how young and energetic she looked.

Advertisement

With her latest post, Shweta Tiwari seems to have taken social media by storm again and this time, it involves a yellow traditional look by Nikita Gujral. In the bunch of pictures posted, she can be spotted dressed in a bright yellow sheer saree which has been paired with a silk underskirt. She added a gotha work deep neck blouse to the outfit, letting the silver embroidery shine in the bright lighting. The s*xy backless pattern of the blouse also added a personalized touch to the look with a matching dori and latkan.

In accessories, the actor went bare neck with a set of heavy stone earrings. The earring had pink beads at the end which stood in contrast with the bright saree. In makeup, Shweta Tiwari was spotted wearing glossy nude lipstick and a thick liner, keeping her overall face shimmery and simple. The heavy curl locks of Shweta Tiwari’s hair was also a unique aspect of the sizzling look.

Her fans also seem extremely impressed with her look as they have flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. Her daughter Palak has also dropped a sweet compliment that read, “Yessssss queeeeeewnnnnnnnnnnnn

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍💛💛💛💛💛💛🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳”

Must Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Nakuul Mehta, This Actor Was Initially Finalized For The Role!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube