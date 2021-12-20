Urfi Javed leaves us impressed with her Pandora box of creativity. Time and again, she comes up with cut-outs that are far from our imagination. Not just that, she has also gone forward to create looks pulled off by celebrities like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid.

Advertisement

Time and again, Urfi is trolled for her fashion choice. A section of social media users have issues with her revealing clothes. Many even target her religion and ask her to dress accordingly. But the beauty is unstoppable and shells out fashionista goals now and then!

Advertisement

In the latest Instagram post, Urfi Javed could be seen wearing a blue printed monokini. It had a deep plunging neckline and cut-outs across the waist. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant could be seen coming out of the swimming pool dripping wet.

“Soaking the sun (sun emoji) take me back! #beachbaby #watergirl,” Urfi Javed captioned her post.

As soon as the actress shared the picture, many took to the comments section and began trolling her.

A user wrote, “Paisa k liye kuch bhi karegi”

Another commented, “Ye kya hai india se ho ki America se”

“U look like cow…wese isko bhi hata de bigg boss s aker pagal hwgayi,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “Itna b q chupa k rkha h ise b khol de”

“Iska chehra bhi dekhlo koi,” a user shared.

A user wrote, “Chiiiiiii…. nonsense rediculous girl…behuda sense”

Check out the viral pictures here:

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently revealed that her ex-boyfriend barred her from getting a role in Anupamaa. She revealed that actor Paras Kalnawat influenced the makers to not hire her in the Rupali Ganguly show.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Sister Khushi Kapoor’s Room Has A Princess Bed, Closet With Expensive Shoe Collection & Much More – Take A Look

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube