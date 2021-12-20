Kirron Kher is known for her witty and blunt response. In earlier seasons of India’s Got Talent, the veteran actress was seen having fun conversations with co-judge Karan Johar. While in the latest season, Shilpa Shetty shared BTS videos from the sets and in the latest video, Kirron can be seen taking a dig at Badshah’s Lamborghini and how it created ruckus on the road.

The Veer‑Zaara actress even made fun of writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir for posing and clicking too many pictures right after entering the sets of the reality show.

In the BTS clip of India’s Got Talent, Shilpa Shetty asks Kirron Kher about Badshah’s new luxury sports car, responding to the Dhadkan star, the veteran actress says, “Lamborghini kharidi itni badi aur yeh toh chaabi band karke chala gaya upar. Chala kar aaya tha. Iske driver ko chaabi lagani nahi aarahi. Is gate se leke Yash Raj ke bahar ke gate tak gaadiyon ki line lagi hai. Kyun? Kyunki Badshah ji ki nayi Lamborghini aage nahi jahari. Wah kya baat hai. Yeh ek se badkar ek (He bought a Lamborghini this big. He came upstairs after turning off the car. He drove his car till here. His driver was unable to start the car. There was a long queue from here till Yash Raj’s gate. Because rappers’s driver was unable to start the sports car and wasn’t moving forward.).”

To this, Badshah laughs uncontrollably and apologises with folded hands. Later in the video, Kirron Kher makes fun of Manoj Muntashir and says, “Woh rang birange suiton waale humare writer. Inhone pehle photo session kiya, Shilpaji aapne kya kiya hoga photo session. Kabhi yahan Kabhi wahan Kabhi yahan Kabhi haath aise, toh Kabhi waise, koi professional model thak jaye. (There’s our writer in colourful suits. Shilpa, you can’t compete with his photo session)”

When Shilpa Shetty then turns to Manoj asks for his response, the lyricist shakes his head in agreement and says, “Bolti bandh (I’ve nothing to say).”

After this Kirron Kher shares, “Shilpa aur mereko time nahi laagta.” Agreeing with her comment, Shilpa Shetty responds saying, “Point to be noted, my lord,” and laughs.

