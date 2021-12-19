Ankita Lokhande, who started by winning our hearts as Archana Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta, has over the years forayed into Bollywood films and more. The actress, who recently tied the knot to long-time beau Vicky Jain turns a year older today and we decided to celebrate it by talking about her worth.

We all know Ankita is much loved but do you know how much is her net worth? Well, we found out how much it is and it may impress and shock you.

According to celebs update, Ankita Lokhande has a net worth of $3 Million aka Rs 23 Crores as of 2021. So how has to come about to have so much attached to her name? Well, the actress is one of the highly compensated stars on Indian Television Celebrity and is paid around Rs 1.15 Lakh per episode.

Ankita Lokhande has been part of several shows like Pavitra Rishta, Pavitra Rishta 2 and Ek Thhi Naayka. She has also appeared on shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Comedy Circus as contestants and a guest in serials like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Bigg Boss 13. With her charging over a lakh per episode, we wonder how much she took home for her appearances in films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

The actress lives with her family in an apartment in Mumbai but details regarding its worth aren’t known to the media. She also earns lakhs from various brand endorsements as well as an appearance at different public events and more.

Ankita Lokhande also has an impressive car collection that includes brands like Jaguar and Porshe. As per reports, her Porshe 718 Boxster S cost around Rs 1 crore while her Jaguar XF cost approx Rs 70 Lakh.

The actress was recently in the news for her wedding to Vicky Jain. From their mehendi to sangeet, engagement and actual function, every aspect of her pre-wedding function and D-Day made the headlines.

Happy birthday, Ankita Lokhande.

