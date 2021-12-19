Jaya Bhattacharya has been part of television for a long period of time. Since her entry into the entertainment industry, the actress has worked on some memorable shows. Currently, the actress who plays the character of Veena Devi Singhania in Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 opened up about her bankruptcy hoax.

Apart from this, she also spoke about her struggles, life and claimed although she is a trained classical vocalist and Kathak dancer but she gave them up in 1988.

Talking to ETimes, Jaya Bhattacharya told the news portal, “When the bankruptcy rumours went around, it was very difficult. I was going through a very tough time as my mother was on a ventilator for 6 days. She was not responding, I had just come out of the ICU to have water and a lady journalist called me up and the first thing she said was that we heard that your mother is dead. These were the exact words. Supposedly, someone goes through such a tragedy, there is a way to talk, you can’t just say is your mother dead. I got worried because you have often read about hospitals purposely keeping dead patients to make money. How can she be so insensitive?”

“After that news went viral I was so scared of even looking at my WhatsApp because random people were messaging me asking if I need money they can help. There were also people who told me if I didn’t need money; I could meet them in person. I was scared. I made a standard message that I have money and I’ve not gone bankrupt. I actually had money which I had made from Thapki season 1. I was in fact saving money to buy my own shelter for stray animals,” Jaya Bhattacharya added.

The actress further claimed that she had knowingly made a decision to not have kids because she was working. She said she was the only child of her parents and wanted to take care of them.

Apart from Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Jaya Bhattacharya has worked in daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka, Kasamh Se and many more.

