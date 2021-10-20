Aryan Khan has been in the news ever since he was detained and then arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau following a dr*g raid on the Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening. While Shah Rukh Khan’s son will be heading for a bail hearing today, we have now come across a recent development that could put a spanner in him reaching home today.

As per a recent report, the NCB has submitted a dr*g related WhatsApp chat allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. Read on to know all about it.

A recent ANI tweet, shedding light on the ongoing dr*g case investigation, read, “Dr*gs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a dr*g related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB.”

Talking about Aryan Khan’s bail, the star kid’s bail order was reserved last week after two days of arguments between Khan‘s lead counsel Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde and the Additional Solicitor General. Special Judge VV Patil is likely to pronounce his verdict in the bail application filed by Aryan as well as the other accused later today.

Aryan was placed under arrest on 3 October and was booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During the time of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son arrest, the NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

