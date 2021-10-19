The entire Bollywood industry is shaken by the matter of Aryan Khan. Many celebs are clearly supporting Shah Rukh Khan’s son and his family. However, there’s no word on the case from stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others. Now, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK yet again has taken potshots at such fake unity among the so-called ‘Bollywood family’.

Right from the very moment, Aryan was arrested, Kamaal has been exposing the fake unity in Bollywood. He even praised Kangana Ranaut for at least making her stand clear, unlike other stars who have been mum. In the latest tweet, Kamaal claims that Ajay denied waiting for SRK to shoot Pan Masala’s ad.

A couple of days later the arrest of Aryan Khan, we have learnt that Shah Rukh Khan had to cancel the shoot of an advertisement with Ajay Devgn. Ajay had no option but to shoot for his part. Now, as KRK claims, Ajay rudely denied giving another date and wait for Shah Rukh to get out of his personal life chaos.

KRK tweets, “According to reports Ajay Devgn did shoot his portion for pan masala advertisement on the shoot date while #SRK canceled shoot. Ajay told to producers that he has nothing to do with SRK’s personal problem. So he can’t give another date for the shoot. Fair enough! This is family!”

According to reports Ajay Devgn did shoot his portion for pan masala advertisement on the shoot date while #SRK canceled shoot. Ajay told to producers that he has nothing to do with SRK’s personal problem. So he can’t give another date for the shoot. Fair enough! This is family! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 19, 2021

We don’t know how much truth the tweet holds, it’s sure to garner reactions from both Ajay and SRK’s fan base!

Speaking about the case, Aryan Khan was detained and then arrested by NCB on 2nd October. He was allegedly part of a rave party held on a cruise, where the consumption of drugs took place. Aryan’s bail plea hearing is to take place tomorrow.

