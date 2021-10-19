It’s a very tense situation for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan due to their son Aryan’s arrest. The family has been constantly in contact with Arthur Road Jail’s authority to ensure their son’s well-being. Recently, Gauri had kept a fast and special mannat during the Navratri and has ordered her cooking staff not to make any kind of sweets in the house until Aryan comes home.

For the uninformed, the star kid was caught in a rave party which was held in a luxury cruise, Cordelia; the ship was sailing from Mumbai to Goa. Along with him, seven others were also arrested, including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar.

According to reports by India Today, both Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are very much disturbed with Aryan Khan’s custody, although they’d thought he’ll be out on bail very soon but the case has stretched a little longer and the family is hoping for good news on October 20.

Gauri Khan has instructed her staff to not make anything sweet in the house, but recently when she discovered that one of the staff has made ‘kheer’ during the lunch, she immediately put a full stop to it and strictly advised them not to cook sweet until Aryan Khan comes home.

The insider reveals, “Like any mother, Gauri too is extremely disturbed and upset with Aryan’s arrest. From her end, she’s doing all that she can, getting help from her friends and well-wishers. In all the calls made to her, her message has been the same — ‘Please pray for my son’. Even though she’s not highly religious, Gauri has taken to praying day-in and day-out to seek help from the divine for Aryan’s release.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has even asked his friends to avoid meeting them in Mannat due to media glare and security concerns, the source told media portal, “SRK is on the phone with all his co-stars and industry friends, and has been a solid pillar of strength for his entire family. He firmly believes in letting the law take its course and in all his conversations, he has maintained that he will cooperate in whatever way is required in Aryan’s hearing and inquiry. ‘This too shall pass’ is a line he’s often heard saying to his friends.”

