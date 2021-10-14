Aryan Khan along with seven others was arrested on October 2 after NCB conducted a raid on a luxury cruise in Mumbai. Since the star kid’s arrest, Shah Rukh Khan is trying his level best to save his son. Meanwhile, after yesterday’s hearing was pushed to today, one of the accused Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed criticized NCB and claims they don’t have any strong case against the teens.

On October 7, the court sent the 23-year-old to14-day judicial custody and rejected his bail plea multiple times. Although it’s a very tough time for the Khan family, his fans and family are showing full support and hopes Aryan gets freed really soon.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed told Times of India, “The case is based on the WhatsApp chats recovered from the mobile phone of the two (Arbaaz and Aryan Khan) accused, which were not taken over or seized from them. There is no mention of the seizure in the panchnama.”

Although Taraq Sayyed agrees that Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan were found with minor quantities of illegal imports, he has also requested the court to get CCTV footage of the cruise terminal, but his decision has been disapproved by the NCB.

However, the narcotics department has also alleged that Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant shared drugs and they were even planning to buy drugs in the coming day, the lawyer responds, “There is no mention of all this in the remand copy.”

Previously, Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant who is also a lawyer by profession, called the reports baseless and talking to Times Now, he said, “It is all baseless allegations, but it is under investigation. It is very premature to state anything at this point in time. The NCB has been very cooperative and very nice to the kids. I, being a lawyer, have faith in the judiciary. The truth will prevail and they will come out scot-free. They are innocent.”

He further claimed the two kids didn’t even enter the ship, and asserted Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan were nabbed outside the ship.

