When Shah Rukh Khan Said His Kids Were “Much Better Human Beings” Than Him

Shah Rukh Khan is currently making the news as Aryan Khan was detained and arrested in a drug raid recently. While the starkid is currently in court for his bail hearing, there was once a time the superstar spoke about how proud he was of all three of his kids – Aryan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

In a 2014 conversation, SRK spoke about how his kids are better human beings than him and also how the only similarities between them is the dimples. Read on to know all he had to say.

In a conversation with reporters at Kidzania in 2014, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his kids and their upbringing. The superstar said, “I would like them to be healthy and happy. Do whatever they wish. They should do whatever make them happy and be healthy. I never ask my children to become an actor, engineer. They can be whatever they wish to be.”

Shah Rukh Khan further added that the only thing that he and his children have in common is the dimples that they get. He said, “None of my children have my habits. I thank god for that. They are good kids. The only commonality between Suhana, AbRam and me is that we get dimples. They are much better human beings than I am.”

Shah Rukh Khan has always been vocal about his love and trust in his kids. During a past ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media, the superstar was asked if he was a strict father. To this he replied in the wittiest way possible saying, “Children were made for hugging and loving….and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness.” When another had asked SRK if he is still not good at maintaining friendships, he had replied, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).”

Now isn’t that a loving father!

