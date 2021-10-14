Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Tamilians Are Upset With Karan Johar Stereotyping Them In The Trailer
Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Tamilians On Twitter Not Impressed With Stereotyping Them In The Film's Trailer; Netizens Say, "It Can't Be Phoney Every Time"

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani’s film Meenakshi Sundareshwar was one of the much awaited films of 2021. Netflix recently released the trailer of the film. However, netizens were not too impressed with the trailer. Scroll down to know more.

The trailer showcases Sanya and Abhimanyu as a young couple in Tamil Nadu, trying to make their relationship work through long distance. While the film is yet to be released, many Tamilians felt that Bollywood has stereotyped their culture once again.

Some netizens even mentioned how Tamilian don’t ‘speak like this’ or have a shrine for actor Rajinikanth at their home. Some even asked why no Tamil actors were roped in for a role in the film.

A user wrote, “Meenakshi Sundareshwar really! may be its high time #karanjohar or any director could hv taken #tamilian for such script! You ought to get into the nuance our very traditions. it can’t be phoney every time! Be it #twostates, you have let us down! #hindicinema #Bollywood grow up.”

Another user tweeted, “Bollywood, I have one question for you – why can’t you leave us alone.” Lets take a look at the tweets posted by users after watching the teaser of Meenakshi Sundareshwar:

Helmed by Vivek Soni, Meenakshi Sundareshwar is all set to release on Netflix on November 5. It is produced under Karan Johar’s banner Dharmatic Entertainment. Sanya Malhotra shared the teaser and wrote, “Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser. Welcome to this new chapter of Sundar and Meenakshi’s life and get ready to witness this one-of-a-kind long-distance love story. #MeenakshiSundareshwar is coming to Netflix on November 5[sic].”

