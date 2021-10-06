Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Sanya Malhotra & Abhimanyu Dassani Starrer To Release On This Date

Advertisement

The much-awaited ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, a film around a North-South marriage starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, is all set to release on November 5 on Netflix.

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ encapsulates the many interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between.

When the challenge of a long-distance relationship confronts this young couple, the question that arises is: Does distance really brings hearts closer? Are you excited to see Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in Meenakshi Sundareshwar? Well, we certainly are.

Sanya Malhotra, who debuted in ‘Dangal‘, has previously been seen in ‘Shakuntala Devi’, ‘Ludo’ and ‘Pagglait’. Abhimanyu, who’s actress Bhagyashree’s son, made his mark with his debut film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’.

Well, this is the first time that Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani have been paired together and we can’t wait for them to work their magic together on our screens in Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Meanwhile recently, the star of the Netflix black comedy ‘Pagglait’, Sanya Malhotra, is ready to turn heads all over again in a new World Elephant Day (August 12) campaign with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

