Canadian dancer, model and actress Nora Fatehi is gaining a lot of fame in Bollywood thanks to her item songs. Now makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Part 1 approached the actress for an item song. And it seems like the actress has increased her remuneration. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Pushpa Part 1 is among the highly anticipated films ever. The film, which is directed by Sukumar, is creating a lot of buzz due to its posters, music and more. Now an item song in the film has made fans excited about it. If reports are to be believed, the makers had approached Disha Partani, Pooja Hegde for the song but they seemed to have rejected it.

Now Nora Fatehi was approached by the makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Part 1 for an item song and her remuneration has shocked the producers. As per a Bollywood Life report, the Canadian dancer has asked for Rs 2 crores for her act.

This is not the first time that she will be performing for an item song in south industry. Previously, Nora has done item songs in Telugu films like Temper and Baahubali: The Beginning. At that time, she reportedly charged Rs 4 lakh for her performance in Jr NTR and Puri Jagan’s Temper. It was her first item number in the South industry.

However, now Nora Fatehi‘s popularity has increased exponentially. She has since appeared in the reality television show Bigg Boss 9 and participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her Dilbar song from Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release.

The report also mentioned that the makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Part 1 are yet to decide whether to get Nora Fatehi on board or not. If this becomes true, then it would be interesting to see Allu Arjun and Nora Fatehi in the same frame. Fans would be excited to know about the collaboration.

