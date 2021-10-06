Advertisement

The chemistry and camaraderie between these actors is worth a note. Pan-India star Prabhas today, took to his social media to wish Adipurush co-star Sunny Singh, happy birthday but however Kartik Aaryan has an issue.

Prabhas wrote, “Happy Birthday bro @mesunnysingh. Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day.”

Advertisement

On the post, Sunny Singh thanked the stellar actor saying, “Thank you so much my big brother ❤️🙏🏻”

But, Sunny Singh’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan has a concern, commenting on Prabhas’ post he said, “Sir isne aapko jhoot bola, iska birthday kal hai 😂😂”

Sunny Singh gladly responded, “@kartikaaryan Jab big brother ne bol diya tabse hi birthday shuru hogaya, we are waiting for you to join us mere bhai 😻🤩”

If this wasn’t enough, Kartik also put up a story which read, “@mesunnysingh tune Baahubali ko jhoot kyun bola? Bday kal hai 😂”

Such a lovely sight for all their fans and people on social media to see the trio indulge in a fun banter, sharing such a great camaraderie.

Prabhas and Sunny Singh are all set to share screen in Adipurush, much-awaited and anticipated film for all the fans. For the film, Sunny followed a strict fitness regime and worked out as preparation.

Must Read: Animal: Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Deadly Collab Is Back In News After Staying Silent For Months, Exciting Update Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube