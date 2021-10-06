Advertisement

We began this year with a bang when Bhushan Kumar announced Ranbir Kapoor as the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. While there have been no official updated about the makers since then, we have now come across a media report that sheds light on the latest developments about the film.

As per the media report, the film is likely to go on floors by April next year for six months – meaning RK will be busy with this film till October. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

As per a Pinkvilla report, Ranbir Kapoor will begin shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in April-May. They quoted a source saying, “The team is planning to commence work on this ambitious project in the April/May window and shoot it extensively over a period of six months.” Continuing further, the insider close to the development added, “Apart from Ranbir, it also features Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor in key roles and their bulk combination dates are being worked upon.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is a gangster-based family drama that explores the dark side of human emotions. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a psychopath in the film, however, there is no confirmation on the same. The film is currently slated for a 2023 theatrical release.

The same report also stated that before moving on to Animal, Ranbir will complete his commitment to his ongoing Luv Ranjan directorial with Shraddha Kapoor. As per the report, a substantial chunk of this film has already been shot but the overseas leg schedule is still pending. The team is expected to fly abroad early next year for the same. A source said, “The Luv Ranjan directorial will be wrapped up by February end/early March. And the film will target a release by the end of 2022,” the source added.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently wrapping up Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. As per reports, the team will be shooting for a grand song and a little more before calling it a wrap by November. Reportedly, the makers are targeting a late May/June 2022 release. His other releases also include Shamshera in March, Brahmastra in June 2022 and the above mentioned Luv Ranjan’s film around the October/November window.

Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana – which is expected to go on floors by next year-end. While RK plays Lord Ram, Hrithik Roshan will be seen as Ravaan in this epic.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi’s Best Highlights From Star VS Food 2 Episode 5 – Her Hindi Bombs To Top Secret About Her Father

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube