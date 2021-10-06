Advertisement

It is always fun to see celebrities in territories alien to them, and how they save themselves from embarrassment is what actually triggers fun. Discovery+’s Star vs Food is one such show where we catch them at a place where we rarely see them. The show in its second season has managed to bring the most unexpected of the stars and this week it’s none other than the dancing diva Nora Fatehi, who is trying her hand at cooking some Moroccan delicacies.

Star vs Food season 2 has been a fun journey. Over the past 5 weeks we have seen Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Badshah grace their respective episodes. This week it is Nora Fatehi who is surprisingly too good at cooking and also has a top-secret to share. She cooks and of course dances in the kitchen as the episode progresses. Below are a few highlights from show.

Nora Fatehi Comes From The Family Of Chefs:

Out of all places you would imagine Nora, kitchen would take the last spot. But did you know she actually knows cooking pretty well? Not just that, she comes from a family with top-notch cooking skills. In the course of the show, Nora reveals her father is a professional chef and mom’s a great cook.

Nora Fatehi & Her Self Love:

There is no harm in loving yourself, and Nora does that in abundance. She doesn’t need validation from others, but she does that for herself. Throughout the episode her “I am amazing”, is a thing to look for. She looks cute while doing that!

Nora Fatehi & Hindi Bombs:

It is a widely known fact that the Moroccan beauty doesn’t know fluent Hindi. But give her the credit of learning it pretty well. She keeps throwing Hindi bomb in her accent and it is adorable to see her do that.

Nora Fatehi dances in Kitchen:

How can you not expect Nora Fatehi to be a guest on a show and not dance? The diva takes up the challenge of dancing in the kitchen and takes a pan as the prop. Cherry on the cake, she makes Chef Rahul Desai dance too.

