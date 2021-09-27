Advertisement

Bollywood Beauty Nora Fatehi is known for her killer dance moves and her mind-blowing physique! It’s indeed a fact that Nora raises the temperature on social media by dropping in some of her stunning images and clips.

The ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ actress recently stepped in as the showstopper for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s latest collection, which has been captured in a special film.

For her walk, Nora Fatehi bedazzled us by wearing a white bralette with a skirt that had a long slit to it and donning it with neck-deep jewels. Interpreting the clip, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla jotted down a beautiful caption on social media that says, ‘Into the Light’ has finally conjured a long-brewing fantasy.’

The moment Nora Fatehi’s images and clips in her queen avatar made their way to social media, her fans could not cease pouring out their heart over her looks and surged to the comment section. The fans expressed their love for her by dropping lovely hearts and fire emojis in abundances!

Now that we saw the love, let’s look at the trollers, as they took no second to waste trolling the actress. Seems like Nora’s new look did not impress everyone as a user commented, “Nora tailor ko pura kapda deti to Puri dress Deta Upar Se Itna Khali Nahin Chhodata,” while another one penned that, “Noora plz aiseee dressing mat karo”. Another user wrote, “Kapde pahnane ki jaroorat kha thi? pahnati to aur jyada likes milte.,” while another one went on to lecture her on how she should have thought about her respect. The user wrote, “Izzat ki khayal thodi to kr lo fashion ke naam pr bech khau gei sara kiye isse achha to sany liyona banjau.” as he added a lot of angry emoji to his comment. The user also added by saying, “What a Fu***ck dress Pahele izzat to dhakle/bachale”.

Well, haters gonna hate! But you let us know your views on Nora Fatehi’s new look in the comment section below.

