Nora Fatehi is one such star who worked hard and became a household name. Her dance moves become instant hits, fans never leave a chance to reenact them and make them viral. Not many strugglers get a chance to become overnight sensations but Nora is unique, however for her getting fame wasn’t easy and in an old interview, the actress-dancer opened up about the early days in Bollywood.

Many came to know about the Bhuj actress after she participated in Bigg Boss 9, her romantic link up with Prince Narula was the highlight of the season, as the two often made headlines as they seemed head over heels in love in the BB house.

Post Bigg Boss, many noticed Nora Fatehi in Bahubali: The Beginning’s item number and during the past interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed she was bullied and humiliated during the initial days of her Bollywood career, many would laugh at her due to her language problem, she said, “I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn’t really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn’t just be mean, they would laugh in front of my face as if I’m some circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating. I used to cry while travelling back to my home”

She further added that a casting agent screamed at her saying, “We don’t need you here. Go back.”

Nora explains that she finds it easier to deal with criticism now, but it was really difficult for her five years ago, “Right now, I can laugh at this with my friends. But back then, I would sit on a rickshaw and howl.”

However, Nora Fatehi never looked back and her fame went sky high when everyone saw her potential in Dilber song, the music video became an instant hit. Since then, the actress-dancer acted in films like Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, she was even a guest judge in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Dance Plus 4 and most recently Dance Deewane.

