Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actresses of current times. The supremely talented actress is more often in news for her unpredictable and controversial statements on Bollywood. But it seems like she is finally on her way to reconciliation.

The reason we used the word reconciliation is, Kangana often calls Bollywood a mafia and a place full of nepotism products. Now, after all the attack on the industry and its actors, Kangana has slowed down a bit. In fact, she has wished Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a product of nepotism.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 41st birthday today and Kangana Ranaut wished the Heroine actress by writing, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all.” She has written this message on her Instagram story along with Bebo’s collage.

Here's the screenshot of Kangana's story:

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan was rumoured to be part of Sita – The Incarnation. However, we saw all boycott trends and disgusting remarks against her for being approached for Sita’s role. In the last week, Kangana Ranaut announced the project officially and proclaimed playing a titular role in it.

Even the film’s screenplay writer and lyricist, Manoj Muntashir denied approaching any other actresses than Kangana for Sita’s role. He said, “I am thrilled to have Kangana play Sita. She was on our priority list. Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika (Padukone) being approached for the project, but they were not true. The Sita Devi we have sketched has various shades, and Kangana is the best cast from that point of view. We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role.”

