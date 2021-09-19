Advertisement

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK isn’t slowing down anytime soon when it comes to taking on Kangana Ranaut. After slamming the actress for her hypocritical statements, the self-proclaimed critic isn’t missing a single chance to take a dig at her over her upcoming biggie, Sita – The Incarnation.

During the last week, Kangana officially announced her titular lead in much-talked-about biggie, Sita – The Incarnation. Ever since the announcement, Kamaal has been sharing his thoughts on Kangana playing the titular role.

Now, as per the recent tweet, KRK says that Kangana Ranaut is getting paid as high as 32 crores for Sita – The Incarnation. He thinks it’s a blunder by the makers as he doubts Kangana’s star power.

KRK tweeted, “According to my sources #KanganaRanaut has charged Rs.32Cr for film #Sita. Hence she has become the highest paid ever actress in the Bollywood. But why producers have done this blunder? you will know all details from my review which will release soon.”

We really don’t know if the amount mentioned is true, but no doubt, the Queen actress will bag a big amount for the upcoming magnum opus.

Sita – The Incarnation will be helmed by Alaukik Desai, who is also one of the screenplay writers along with KV Vijayendra Prasad and Manoj Muntashir.

Meanwhile, recently Manoj Muntashir refuted the reports that initially Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone were approached for the titular role.

“Rumours were floating around about actresses like Kareena and Deepika being approached for the project, but they were not true.We never approached other actresses and always wanted Kangana to play the title role. The search for a young actress to play the title role was on, as it is about Sita in her young days,” Manoj said during an interview with Free Press Journal.

