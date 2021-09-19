Advertisement

Trust Kangana Ranaut to have an opinion on everything in and around the cinema world. While she is busy promoting her new movie Thalaivii and also has numerous projects in the kitty, she has decided to criticise Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds who recently spoke about the comparisons between Hollywood and Bollywood. There was a large section of the audience who praised him for his statement but not Ranaut who rather called the whole Hollywood out in a way.

Ryan Reynolds is right now trending in India for his movie Free Guy. The film made its way to the Indian big screens most recently and has been impressing everyone who is watching it. The actor meanwhile decided to promote the movie in India and spoke to a few selected media houses. In one of his interviews, the actor confessed that Hollywood is mimicking Bollywood and that caught Kangana Ranaut’s attention. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

In his interview as per TOI, Ryan Reynolds talking about the comparisons between the two industries said, “If you’re wondering whether Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood…Well, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all.” The statement reached Kangana Ranaut who decided to slam the American film industry and said they steal screens in India.

Kangana shared Ryan Reynolds’ statement on her Instagram story, and wrote, “And trying to steal our screens…” The story found traction in no time and became the talk of the time. Internet is right now divided into two reacting to the same.

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has called out Hollywood for dominating screens in India. As per the TOI report, back in the day during a press conference, she had said, “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Amol Parashar On Playing Shaheed Bhagat Singh In Sardar Udham Singh: “I Could Imbibe A Lot Of His Ideals”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube