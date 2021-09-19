Advertisement

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for unlawfully publishing and distributing p*rnographic videos through several apps. Now the businessman moved a bail application in a court citing he’s a scapegoat. Scroll down to know more.

Recently, the Mumbai crime branch filed a 1500 page supplementary charge sheet against Kundra and three others pertaining to the p*rnography case. Actress Shilpa, Sherlyn Chopra, and his business partner Saurabh Kushwaha have recorded their statement in the charge sheet.

As per Times of India report, advocate Prashant Patil alleged in the bail that Raj Kundra claimed that there is not a single iota of evidence to date with the prosecution that would connect the app ‘Hotshots’ with an offence under the law. However, the probing agency alleged that the Hotshots app was used for uploading and streaming obscene content.

The bail plea also alleged that there is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against Kundra that he was actively present or involved in any of the shootings of the videos. It further claimed that he is falsely implicated in the case. He was also not named in the FIR and has been dragged by the police.

Businessman Raj Kundra is being made a ‘scapegoat’ for the reasons best known by the Mumbai crime branch, as per the bail plea.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn Chopra, who has also given her statement in the case, took a dig at Shilpa Shetty for recording a statement that she was busy with her own projects and never asked her husband Raj Kundra about the nature of his work.

Chopra in a video message shared on Twitter said, “According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves.” She also made a remark against the Bollywood actress and said, “Waise isey kya kehte hain? Yeda bankar, peda khana. Hai na?”

