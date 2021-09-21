Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood. She began her journey with Refugee and has only witnessed the graph going upwards and onwards. But did you know? She was referred to as the ‘Kapoor girl with no brains’? And that happened after she got into Harvard University!

Yes, you heard that right. That ‘after’ wasn’t any kind of mistake. Before her entry into the showbiz, Bebo decided to apply to Harvard University. She wanted to enroll in computer studies. While her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor weren’t all in with the idea, Kareena did wanted she wanted to irrespective.

On her appearance at the Simi Garewal show, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “Honestly, Harvard was just like to have a good time and have a blast.” The actress added that she did all the preparations by herself, and filled out her own forms. She did get into it and went there to study Microcomputers and Information Technology.

When the Kapoor Khandaan got to know about Kareena Kapoor Khan getting into Harvard, they celebrated as if she won an Oscar. Bebo herself revealed, “Oh God! It was the biggest thing ever. Everyone was reacting that my niece, my this, my that has gone to Harvard. Kapoor girl, no brains, has gone to Harvard. They all were overreacting. No one could believe that I had gone to Harvard. They all celebrated.”

But it wasn’t all about partying as Kareena shared. “I wouldn’t really call it a party. It was tough. I would get up at 4.30 in the morning, in the library, trying to get my assignments done,” she added.

