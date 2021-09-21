Advertisement

The television industry has revamped several veteran actors and established them over the years. Aasif Sheikh is among such talented actors. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor always credits Salman Khan for being one of the most important pillars in life. The friendship between the two is unbreakable.

Aasif often shares how Salman has been a true friend in the industry. The duo has shared screen together in films like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar and even 2019’s Bharat.

Advertisement

Aasif Sheikh and Salman Khan’s friendship traces back to more than 20 years. Nothing has changed between the two. In fact, Salman had chosen a nickname for Aasif during their early years, which he even uses today to tease Aasif. During a chat with The Moi Blog YouTube channel, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor revealed that Bhaijaan calls him ‘Sukhandi’.

For those who don’t know, Sukhandi is used as slang to tease skinny people. Salman thinks Aasif’s lean body has never changed a bit over the years, says Aasif.

Now, that’s the kind of friendship we all want in our life!

Meanwhile, speaking about his friendship with Salman, Aasif Sheikh had said, “My friendship with Salman Khan goes a long long way. It was the time when Salman’s first film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and my film Yaara Dildara were released. Since that time we have been friends. He is like a family friend. Salim uncle (Salman’s father) is very fond of me. He loves me a lot. Salman also respects and loves me a lot.

There are times when we don’t meet for months but whenever we meet we are on the same page. I really really appreciate Salman as he got me a couple of good films when I was going through a very rough phase. It’s a great friendship between Salman and me,” reports Times Of India.

Must Read: Raj Kundra Bailed In Po*nography Case With 50,000 Surety; Bail Claims Hotshots Not Illegal & He’s Not Involved In Any Video Shootings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube