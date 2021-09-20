Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan was a story about a fan who wasn’t happy with his favorite star for his actions which led him on the path of revenge. Ironically something similar happened when (what seemed to be) a fan wasn’t happy with the production house (Yash Raj Films) of ‘Fan’ for promoting the title song before the release but chopping it completely out from the film.

Yes, this complaint was made in 2016 and there have been a lot of talks around the same. But, today, Supreme Court finally made its judgement making some harsh comments on the same. As per the reports doing around, YRF has now been directed to pay 15,000 to the complainant named Afreen Fatima Zaidi who is a teacher by profession.

She, in her complaint, had stated of feeling cheated as she went on to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s fan after the song ‘Jabra Fan‘. She was seemingly disappointed to not find the song in the film which led to the complaint.

Judges from Supreme Court Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian took over the charge of the complaint and today announced its verdict. According to a Hindustan Times report, on hearing the appeal from Yash Raj Films on Shah Rukh Khan’s film Fan, the two-judge bench asked, “The problem is that you (production house) show something else in the trailer which is not there in the movie. When the trailer is released, it is a trailer of the movie. Why were you marketing your movie with the song when you knew it was meant to be for the promotion of the film?”

In the same report, it’s also been stated that the production house Yash Raj Films’ representative defended themselves by saying this was a ‘common practice’ in the industry. The statement was overruled by suggesting this should be stopped albeit being a common practice.

