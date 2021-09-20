Advertisement

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has now responded to a tweet that characterized her physique as that of a man. The picture, which showed Taapsee from the back, was revealed recently.

The Haseen Dillruba actress will be soon seen in her upcoming movie ‘Rashmi Rocket’ which is a sports film directed by Akarsh Khurana. The film is set to debut on Zee5 on October 15.

Taapsee Pannu had recently shared various images of her fierce fitness regime for the movie, in which she enacts the role of a sprinter.