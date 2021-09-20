Advertisement

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen celebrating filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd birthday along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her sister Pooja Bhatt.

Alia posted a slew of pictures on Instagram from the birthday celebrations. The first picture featured Mahesh while the other one had Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Pooja posing with Mahesh.

Advertisement

The rumoured couple were seen twinning in black ensembles as they smiled at the camera posing alongside Pooja and Mahesh.

Alia captioned the image: “73 years young! Happy birthday papa”

Talking about her upcoming slate of work, Alia has ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Brahmastra’. She turned producer with her film ‘Darlings’ and will also be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Ranbir Kapoor currently awaits the release of ‘Shamshera’. He will be seen sharing screen space with Alia in ‘Brahmastra’ and also has ‘Animal’ lined up.

Actress Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani are going to be seen as the special guests on the Sunday episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The mother-daughter duo has some interesting conversations with host Kapil Sharma.

During one such conversation, Kapil asks Riddhima to elaborate on the time when she was studying in London and her brother Ranbir Kapoor used to take her things without seeking her permission and give them to his girlfriends.

Riddhima laughingly says: “Yes, I was studying in London and had returned home during the holidays. I was just sitting around one day and saw one of his female friends come home. Then I noticed that the top she was wearing was very similar to the one I had. It was then that I realised that to save his pocket money, he used to give most of my belongings.”

To this, Neetu Kapoor adds: “I have never given money to my children. But give them only as much as they need and never spoil them. I used to give them just enough.”

Must Read: When Naseeruddin Shah Called Virat Kohli ‘World’s Worst Behaved Player’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube