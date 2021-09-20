Advertisement

Bappi Lahiri is one of the well-known singers in Bollywood. He is well known for his disco-style songs and has lent his voice to melodious songs as well. Recently rumours suggested that the 68-year-old singer has lost his voice.

It all happened after some reports speculated that the veteran singer has fallen ill and it went viral on social media. Some even speculated that the singer even lost his voice. However, now the veteran singer shared an update regarding his health on social media.

Bappi Lahiri took to Instagram and shared a post on Sunday that read, “Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well-wishers, I am doing well – Bappida.” Sharing the post, he captioned with a hashtag saying, “#falsereporting.”

The veteran singer’s post not only caught the attention of his fans who prayed for his good health but also singer Shaan. The singer slammed for spreading false information. He wrote, “It’s really sickening .. #falsereporting .. don’t know what they gain from this .. just creating panic and confusion.” Take a look at the post below:

Previously, Bappi Lahiri tested positive for COVID-19 in April this year and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. A mid-day report claimed that he is still plagued with health issues.

The report read, “The singer has been confined to a wheelchair, and a lift has been installed at his Juhu bungalow for his easy mobility. Visitors who met Bappida after his discharge has found him uncharacteristically low. Recently, he has not been talking. This has left many wondering whether he will be able to return to singing.”

