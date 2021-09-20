Advertisement

Naseeruddin Shah is known for pouring his heart out. The veteran actor is known for his intellect and always has something to offer in every situation going on in the country. Sometimes he did face heat, but that doesn’t stop him from expressing his views. One such controversial instance is Shah’s comment on Virat Kohli.

Naseeruddin has been very vocal ever since the Narendra Modi led government came to power. Ever since, there have been some political leaders from BJP, who have trolled the critics of the government by asking them to go to Pakistan. Virat too once stirred a controversy when he made a similar statement.

Back in 2018, Virat Kohli had mocked a fan who said he likes English and Australian batsmen more than Indian batsmen. He had asked the fan to leave India. The comment went viral in no time and there were mixed reactions from all over. Among celebrities, Naseeruddin Shah schooled Kohli through a Facebook post.

Naseeruddin Shah had written, “Virat K is not only the world’s best batsman but also the world’s worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with NDTV, the veteran actor explained why Khans- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, are scared to speak their minds about the governance in the country.

He said, “They (the Khans) are worried because of the harassment they will be subjected to. They have so much to lose. It will not be just financial harassment, it is not about losing an endorsement or two. It’s a question of their entire establishments getting harassed.”

A few days back, Naseer even shared a video and strongly opposed the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

