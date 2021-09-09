Advertisement

The actress confessed that she was once ‘madly in love’ with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Along with this, she also spoke of how she loved cricket and that it was all because of his brother. Speaking about the sport the actress, also revealed that she and her brother had gone to a match where she cheered for team India from the stands.

During an interview with leading daily, Mrunal Thakur confessed that “There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started liking cricket because of my brother who’s a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago. I remember I was wearing a blue jersey and cheering for team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It is such a happy coincidence.”

Mrunal Thakur will soon be seen on the big screen through her upcoming sports film ‘Jersey’, where she will be working with actor Shahid Kapoor. The movie is a remake of the Telugu film which has the same title. The movie shows the story of a former cricketer (played by shahid) who plans to make a comeback in the sport during his mid-30s so that he can fulfill his son’s wish.

The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey was planned to be released in August 2020 but due to the tragic Covid-19 pandemic, the production for the movie was delayed, now it’s finalized to release in theatres this Diwali (November 5).

Along with this, Mrunal Thakur will also appear in Umesh Shukla’s comedy ‘Aankh Micholi’, which also features Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, and Abhimanyu Dasani. Recently Mrunal, also declared on her Instagram handle that she will appear in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thadam’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress has also signed up for the war drama ‘Pippa’, co-starring actors Ishaan Khatter, Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

