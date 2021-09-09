Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are often on the radar of their fans. But when it comes to Munmun Dutta, one cannot go without linking Raj Anadkat. Time and again, fans have noticed their comments on each other’s posts. But is this all more than just friendship, are the duo dating in real life? Read on for what the rumour mill suggests.

Time and again, fans have noticed how Raj comments on Munmun’s posts on social media. Several times, there have been rumours of their romance but many refused to believe it could be true. Well, it seems the age gap is a yesteryear’s thing as the duo are actually involved with each other.

A report by TOI states that Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta are head over heels in love with each other. In fact, each and every member of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is very well aware of this.

Just not that, the source states, “Their respective families too are not in the dark.” As fans multiple times stated, there’s a huge gap between the rumoured couple. Raj Anadkat is 24-years-old while Munmun Dutta is 33, 9 years older to him.

But the couple is respected for their relationship. “Nobody teases them; they don’t try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn’t come out till date,” the report adds.

Earlier reports came out last night. Neither Raj Anadkat not Munmun Dutta have broken their silence on the matter yet. This sounds unbelievable to many, but the truth is something only they or the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team can confirm!

