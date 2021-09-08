Advertisement

Bollywood debutante and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar have launched a social media campaign to discuss the benefits of eating right during this World Nutrition Week.

Manushi, who won the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India, has joined hands with Miss World 2014, Rolene Strauss, to share their thoughts on how paying attention to nutrition can help everyone lead a balanced lifestyle.

Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar said: “As I have grown up, I have realised the need to pay attention to nutrition. Our daily life throws up innumerable challenges and the least we can do to take care of ourselves is to pay attention to what we eat.”

“Nutrition is the main pillar of fitness and wellness and I have tried to incorporate as much of this learning into my daily life. I have unlocked the results that I have aimed for and I want to share my thoughts to as many people as possible,” she added.

Manushi Chhillar shared that nutrition is extremely subjective and that one has to customise their own diet regime to get maximum benefits.

“I have always maintained that health and fitness is very personal and everyone has their subjective take on the same. Nutrition is highly customisable depending on an individual’s health and history and I respect that.”

Manushi Chhillar added: “This is why, I’m discussing how nutrition can be tailor-made for different individuals with Miss World 2014, Rolene Strauss, who is not just a dear friend but also someone who is deeply invested in nutrition and health.”

Manushi, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in the period film ‘Prithviraj’, said Strauss is someone she could count on.

Manushi Chhillar shared: “I can’t wait to discuss our individual learnings about nutrition and hope that it will resonate with people who want to lead a balanced lifestyle.”

Must Read: Nayanthara’s Last Film To Be Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Next? Reports Of Quitting Industry Post Marrying Vignesh Shivan Surface

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube