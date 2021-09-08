Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for the past 13 years and has become quite popular among several households. While all the actors are much loved by the audience, Disha Vakani has earned a special place in the audience’s heart.

Many fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to return to her character Dayaben on the show. However, now another old character has returned to the show and it is none other than Rita Reporter. Scroll down to know more.

Priya Ahuja, who plays the role of Rita Reporter on the popular sitcom, is quite active on social media. She often shares words of wisdom and sneak peeks into her personal life through a series of pictures on Instagram. Her pictures in a swimsuit recently broke the internet.

Not so long ago, the actress’s husband Malav Rajda, who is also the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared a few pictures from the sets of the show. In the picture, the two are seen discussing something on the set. Sharing the picture, the filmmaker showed his humorous side and wrote, “1st pic: Explaining the scene to her🙂 2nd pic: Explaining her yahan meri chalti hai😉 3rd pic: Requesting her yahan meri chalne de🤭 4th pic: She finally agrees with a condition ghar pe toh uski hi chalegi.” Take a look at the picture below:

Going by the picture, it seems Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja is returning to her role and will be seen in upcoming episodes. Since her return to the show, many fans hope that Disha Vakani too will appear on screen soon.

Meanwhile, Atmaram Tukaram Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar didn’t report to the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sunday. This led to speculations that he is unwell and will be away from the show for a while. However, the actor quashed the rumors by saying that he has returned to the sets on Monday.

Talking to SpotboyE, he said, “I really don’t know how the news got leaked. But I was doing fine, it was just cold due to which I couldn’t shoot on Sunday. However, I resumed the on Monday and currently, also I am on the sets shooting my sequences.”

