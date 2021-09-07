Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most popular sitcoms in Indian television, finally came back in full force a few days ago. As weeks into shooting, the show hit a roadblock when Tukaram Atmaram Bhide Aka Mandar Chandwadkar stopped reporting to sets.

The longest-running sitcom only went on the floor a few weeks ago after the Maharashtra government eased the restrictions on shooting following the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The show even tried to create awareness when they ran a track around the vaccination of Gokuldham society.

Now as per SpotboyE report, Mandar Chandwadkar is back on the sets and shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has resumed. The actor also revealed, “I really don’t know how the news got leaked. But I was doing fine, it was just cold due to which I couldn’t shoot on Sunday. However, I resumed the on Monday and currently, also I am on the sets shooting my sequences.”

The actor, who plays the role of Bhide, further said, “On Sunday the maximum scenes the production was supposed to shoot was with me and as I didn’t feel well that day, so I requested them to grant me leave and they happily did. There was no major disturbance that happened to the shoot.”

Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu, also did not report to the set. As per the Times of India report, a source told the development, “One doesn’t know what’s exactly wrong with his health. Maybe it’s viral.”

Earlier this year, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar tested positive for the virus during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Talking about it, he said, “I just had a mild cold and there was no other symptom. On March 16 I did Pooja at home in the evening and burnt camphor. However, I wasn’t getting any smell. So, I realised something is not right and I immediately quarantined myself in a room for precautionary reasons and went for a test the very next day. Unfortunately, the result was positive and I went under self-quarantine for 14 days. Had no major symptoms though. I stay with my wife and son but thankfully they were not infected by it. I was also not very stressed for myself as I know I have a good immune system. I do my exercise regularly. The only thing I was feeling stressed about was now for 14 days I have to stay at one place. But one thing is there in 13 years this has been the longest gap which I have got and it’s only because of Corona.”

