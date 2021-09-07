Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla took his last breath last week on Thursday after suffering a major heart attack; the actor’s death came as a shock to everyone as he was just 40 years old and at the peak of his acting career. Last year, when the Balika Vadhu star was in Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani senior, he had desired to become a father someday.

The actor was declared dead upon reaching the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Although doctors claim that he died from a heart attack, they’ll give their final verdict only after the post mortem report.

During Sidharth Shukla’s stay in Bigg Boss 14 house, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had shared many stories, among them was his wish to become a father. In a conversation with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, Sidharth shared, “I want to be a father and I know I will be the best father.”

In the same chat, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor also revealed that he had a great bond with his father, who passed away while the actor was too young. His father battled with serious illness for seven long years.

Yesterday, the family of the late actor had organized a meditation and prayer meet where they also invited his fans to join virtually through a zoom link. The prayer meet poster was shared by actor Karanvir Bohra, that reads Sidharth Shukla’s soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris, followed by a meditation session held by BK Yogini Didi.

The late actor’s final rites were conducted at Oshiwara crematorium on Friday, where a number of celebs attended his funeral to pay their last respects.

Sidharth Shukla’s death has left everyone numb. Almost everyone close to Sidharth has been affected in one way or the other. Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu got so affected that she was hospitalized yesterday.

