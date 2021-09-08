Advertisement

James Gunn has shut down the rumours around the Peacemaker series. The show will be a spin-off to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and will follow events from the movie. Peacemaker is set to see John Cena reprise his titular role and is currently slated for a 2022 release on HBO Max.

It has been a long while since the series was announced, which has got the fans excited. At the same time, several fan theories have also surfaced. One fan theory, in particular, caught the attention of James Gunn. It suggested that Gunn may potentially bring Dave Bautista in for his DC debut as the villain, Bane. As per the reports, articles from a website were released, which took the rumour one step further.

However, James Gunn quickly swooped in to set the record straight. He took to Twitter to address the rumours and called them “incorrect.” Gunn also said that he loves the character Bane and is “not opposed to Peacemaker getting his ass kicked, so who knows what the future could bring,” suggesting that there are no current plans to bring the Batman villain.

Check out the tweets here:

Sorry to say your second exclusive scoop is incorrect. I don't know what your first scoop was, but hopefully you're batting 500, which isn't bad. Also, I love Bane, & I'm not opposed to #Peacemaker getting his ass kicked, so who knows what the future could bring. https://t.co/Hvye6KIJ5d — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

Stop. I've never lied to the fans about this stuff and I never will. https://t.co/tCkcFjnhU0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

That would, by my definition, mean he was technically in the show. He does not show up at the end or anywhere and has zero lines. https://t.co/Cs3YaG55R3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 7, 2021

While Peacemaker fans may not see Bane, it is easy to see how the rumours began. Dave Bautista has expressed his interest in playing the character several times in the past. Many actors have stepped into the shoes of this villain, including Tom Hardy, Michael Reid MacKay and Jeep Swenson.

Even though James Gunn has flat out denied that Bane will appear in Peacemaker, he has at the same time suggested that he is not opposed to the idea. Regardless of the statement being vague, fans can keep their fingers crossed in hopes of Gunn introducing the character in a future DC project.

