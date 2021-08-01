Dave Bautista Had Borrowed Money For His Kids' Christmas Gifts, Sold His House Before Guardians of the Galaxy Happened

Advertisement

Dave Bautista, known for his portrayal of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, has been a household name through his stint in WWE. Before rising to fame, being part of the biggest movie franchise in the world (Avengers), Dave has faced way too many struggles than one could even imagine.

In a way, Drax is the role that allowed him to stay in business, else, we wouldn’t have been able to see the ‘actor’ side of this big guy. He faced poverty to the extent that he had to borrow money from people to buy gifts for his kids on Christmas.

Advertisement

In an interview with IGN, Dave Bautista said, “For people to really understand how much my life has changed, they would have to understand where I came from, what I went through when I was in wrestling, what I left behind to take a chance on going into acting,” Bautista told the website.

Dave Bautista also added, “And when I got the role of Drax in Guardians, I barely worked in three years. So I’d really left wrestling behind, and I could have gone back with my tail between my legs, but I still [would] have been just stuck in a place that I would never have gone any further, but I just took a chance. And then when I got [cast], not only because I was broke, [everything changed]. When I say broke, my house was foreclosed, I had nothing, man. I sold all my stuff. I sold everything that I made from [when] I was wrestling. I had issues with the IRS. I was just lost in everything.”

On ‘Drax‘ being the life-saving character, Dave Bautista concluded by saying, “So Drax didn’t just change my career. It literally changed the trajectory of my life. My life just got better, and I just became more successful. And that’s when things really just started to seem like surreal. It wasn’t many years [earlier] when I was just like borrowing money to pay for food, pay for rent. Borrow money to buy my kids Christmas presents. It wasn’t long before all that stuff [had happened]. So it happened for me fast, which made it seem even that much more surreal. But it did; it changed my life. It gave me a life.”

Dave Bautista is truly an inspiration for all those who are finding a ray of hope amid the chaos of life.

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Feared Of Getting Addicted To Botox & Opened Up About Her Failed Attempt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube