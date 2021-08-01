Advertisement

Salma Hayek is a stunning Mexican-American actress who doesn’t look a day over 35 even though she’s nearing the 55-year-old mark in a month’s time. But did you know, the Desperado actress, who has been pretty vocal about not being injected to boost her appearance, once contemplated getting a botox done?

Well, it was not to accent her feature of the camera but while shooting for a film. In a 2019 conversation, Salma revealed she wanted to completely transform for her role as Claire Luna in Like a Boss. For the same, the actress added that she was contemplating getting a botox, lip fillers, and more, but it didn’t happen. Read on to know why her plans went flop and also what she had to say about it in the end.

Advertisement

In a past conversation, while talking about Like a Boss, Salma Hayek told Entertainment Tonight’s (ET) Brooke Anderson that she was excited to inject herself. The actress said, “I was so excited to do it because I’ve never done it. I wanted to see what happens.”

However, it was Salma Hayek’s prior commitments that threw a spanner in her plans. Talking about why she finally never got injected, the actress said, “I have a movie after this one… I start the next one three days after I finish this one, and that one is like I am going through a tragedy and really hard time. There’s no makeup and no hair and I couldn’t have had that leftovers [from the injections].”

The actress got into the skin of her character for Like a Boss by altering her appearance through fake teeth and a big, red wig. Commenting on not getting botox or lip fillers, among others done for the role of Claire Lune, the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard added, “Maybe it’s for the best.”

Salma Hayek signed off by saying, “Maybe I would have gotten addicted to it or something.” Well, we are very happy you haven’t done anything to alter your natural aging process. You still look stunning even as you’re a little over a month away from turning 55.

Do you guys think Salma needs a botox or lip filler or any other beauty enchantment via surgical procedures? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Jennifer Aniston Revealed Her Biggest Regret Ever With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt & Said, “I’ll Love Him For The Rest Of My Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube