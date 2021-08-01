Advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had excellent on-screen chemistry in Mr. And Mrs. Smith. But it wasn’t where it stopped. The couple who met on the film set for the first time started to date and eventually got married in 2014. The news of their wedding caused a meltdown amongst the fans who were, and still are engrossed in the pair’s relationship.

The couple share six kids, Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, and Pax. After their split, a nasty custody battle between the two started. Their divorce also brought out many bitter memories about Pitt. Jolie had filed a case of domestic violence against her ex-husband. However, it wasn’t like this always.

Before the two got married, Angelina Jolie once praised Brad Pitt for his parenting abilities, in an interview with Daily Telegraph in 2011. She even described him as a ‘real man’. Lara Croft actress said, “I am very lucky with Brad. He is a real gentleman, but he is also a real man’s man.” She also added, ‘He’s got the wonderful balance of being an extraordinary, great, loving father, a very, very intelligent man.’

“And physically he’s a real man,” adding: “In all things that it means,” Angelina Jolie said gushingly. As this was before the couple got married, Pitt in an interview with USA Weekend shared that they considering whether to tie the knot. He added, “The kids ask about marriage. It’s meaning more and more to them. So it’s something we’ve got to look at.”

Maleficent actress had filed for a divorce in 2016, two years after their marriage. They were declared legally unmarried in 2019. Since then, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie under a long battle for the custody of their kids. The case can end up causing them millions, according to Los Angeles divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan.

