Even though Disney + is continuously churning out new Marvel shows for the fans, there are so many people dying to watch the MCU movies in cinemas. Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming Marvel films.

The first two films proved to be hugely successful at the box office. And now we hear that the upcoming James Gunn directorial is going to be far bigger than any part before.

As the trailers of Black Widow & Disney Plus’ Loki released recently, a curious fan took to Twitter and asked James to share some details of his film. “Black Widow’s trailer yesterday, Loki’s trailer today… can you give us something about GOTG? Just a little thing? Can’t wait anymore” the fan with username @PortalGOTG wrote.

Giving the fan a super exciting and satisfying reply, James Gunn wrote, “Our designers & visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds & alien beings. I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic. This. One. Is. Huge. I’m excited. #Vol3 Rocket”

Isn’t that amazing?

Meanwhile, earlier in March, James Gunn dismissed rumours suggesting Zac Efron has been cast as Adam Warlock in the next Guardians Of The Galaxy sequel. Gold-skinned cosmic character Warlock was introduced in a post-credits scene in 2017’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 and is expected to play a major role in the story.

When a questionable report emerged online, indicating that he was seeking “a thirty-year-old Caucasian man, who is described as both a superhero type and a Zac Efron type,” for the part, James Gunn shot down the claims.

There is no casting underway for Vol. 3,” James Gunn tweeted in response to the article.

“And in what world would I only cast a ‘Caucasian’ if the character has gold skin? And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn’t I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense?”

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 is expected to go on floors later this year and is slated for release in 2023.

