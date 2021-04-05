What if we say that Triple H vs AJ Styles was in plans for Wrestlemania 37? Sounds exciting, right! Unfortunately, it was ‘the game’ who turned down the proposal to face the ‘phenomenal’ one. For all those WWE fans wondering what really went wrong, the cerebral assassin has a valid answer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Triple H facing AJ Styles is a big box office attraction and that too, for a stage like Wrestlemania. ‘The game’ revealed that AJ kept on approaching for a match at Wrestlemania 37 but he humbly declined it as his tight schedule and age doesn’t permit him. For the unversed, the 14-time world champion is an executive vice president of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE. Also, he is the founder and executive producer of NXT.

As per the conference call of NXT held for TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, Triple H said, “I’ve said this before, but getting ready for WrestleMania is a different thing, and the older you get, the harder it gets. Doing this once a year or once every couple of years, especially now, is not an easy task. You try to stay in the best shape you can, but that’s not ‘WrestleMania shape’ and it’s a different thing. When he first came to me, I said, ‘AJ, I’m not going to tell you no. Personally, I’d love to work with you and at this point, you can carry me to something.’ So, I’d love it.”

While adding that the match with AJ Styles was a good idea, Triple H also said that it’s really hard to take out time for preparation amid busy schedules.

“The personal side of it, the performer side of it, I would love nothing more, but the reality is—I’m not going to have the bandwidth or availability schedule-wise to be able to pull that off. He would come to me every week or every other week when I would see him and say, ‘How’s that bandwidth coming? You going to be able to make this happen?’ I’d say I’m not, but I’m flattered by that—I really am, and I’m humbled by it. I wish I had the bandwidth to do it, and I’m not saying I won’t be able to do it in the coming year if it’s right and everyone believes it should be done,” the founder of WWE NXT added.

Must Read: Demi Lovato Receives A Vibrator & S*x Gel Worth $115 From Gwyneth Paltrow After The Pop-Star Came Out As Pans*xual



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube