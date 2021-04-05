Demi Lovato recently broke the internet by coming out as pansexual. Well, it was not long after that, Gwyneth Paltrow had a surprise for her. The Oscar winner actress sent a care package to Lovato on Saturday containing four XXX intimate items for the boudoir. We are sure that she must be having a gala time with the package.

We are sure that you all must be really excited to know what all is there in that package.

Gwyneth Paltrow, the founder of Goop, sent Demi Lovato the $95 Goop Wellness ‘Double-Sided Wand’ vibrator, $75 Goop x Heretic ‘This Smells Like Demi’s Orgasm’ candle, $20 Nécessaire ‘The Sex Gel,’ and $46 Sandoval ‘Love’ interior aromatic. Woah! That sounds really interesting.

Demi Lovato was so excited to receive this package that she shot the entire unboxing video and put it up on her Instagram. The pop star who boasts 210.1M social media followers captioned her unboxing story, “Wow wow wow! Thank you @gwynethpaltrow! You’re a real one.”

Well, Demi is not the first one to have received such a lovely package from Paltrow. She has previously sent Kim Kardashian the same exact care package on March 26. “I’ve never been more excited, honestly, for a candle. Thank you Gwyneth, I love you, thanks Goop!” the 40-year-old reality star said at the time.

Well, currently, the pop star is making waves with her latest released docu-series named Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Michael D. Ratner’s critically acclaimed rock doc concludes this Tuesday on Lovato’s YouTube channel. In it, the former Disney Channel star details the near-fatal heroin and fentanyl overdose she suffered inside her $8.3M Hollywood Hills mansion back in July 2018.

Well, what do you have to say about this exciting gift by Gwyneth Paltrow to Lovato? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

